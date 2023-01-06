Forex reserves plunge to lowest since April 2014

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-held foreign exchange reserves fell further as the country paid external debts and tries to keep afloat amid a severe economic crisis.

During the week ended on December 30, 2022, the central bank’s forex reserves fell $245 million to $5.57 billion, a statement from the central bank said Thursday, down from last week’s reserves of $5.821 billion. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amount to $5.84 billion, with the total reserves clocking in at $11.42 billion, the statement mentioned. The reserves, which hit their lowest level since April 2014, will now only provide import cover worth 1.06 months, as the country tries to lessen imports amid a greenback shortage. The National Security Committee (NSC) earlier this week agreed on undertaking concrete steps – including import rationalisation as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and hawala business – in order to strengthen the economy. Amid a crisis-like situation, Pakistan will have to repay approximately $8.3 billion in the shape of external debt servicing over the next three months (Jan-March) of the current fiscal year.