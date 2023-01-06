Sultan seeks implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in occupied Kashmir until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s forcible and illegal occupation.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Kashmir Policy Research Institute on the topic “Self-Determination Day and International Responsibilities” on the occasion of the Right to Self-Determination Day. The seminar was attended and addressed by scholars, intellectuals, journalists and students including Ambassador Zameer Akram, Ijaz Hussain Lone and veteran journalist and writer Ershad Mahmud and several others.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that it was high time that all the political parties of Pakistan should bury their hatchet and come forward in a big way to show complete solidarity with their brethren in occupied Kashmir on 5th February and send a strong message on another side of the LoC that all the political parties in Pakistan are united on the issue of Kashmir.

The Kashmir day, he said would be observed with traditional zest and zeal saying that he would lead a solidarity rally himself this year.