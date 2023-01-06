Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme Mansehra worth Rs18.5bn approved

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has accorded approval to a mega developmental project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme Mansehra City.

The newly approved Water Supply Scheme would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 18.583 billion which will provide clean drinking water to more than 2,000,00 population of Mansehra City.

In a statement issued to this effect here on Thursday, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the approval of this mega scheme as an important achievement of the provincial government and good news for the people of district Mansehra. He said that the project on completion would provide an all-time solution to the long-standing issue of clean drinking water in the city.

The Chief Minister made it clear that his government is working under a comprehensive strategy to resolve public issues across the province adding that work on drinking water supply schemes in different parts of the province is underway.

He said that the provincial government has initiated Cities Improvement Project worth Rs. 97 billion which is aimed at streamlining the civic services delivery with a special focus on the drinking water supply and solid waste management system. Under the project, work on drinking water supply schemes has already been initiated in different divisional headquarters of the province.

He said that the provincial government is committed to resolving the issue of drinking water for inhabitants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and major cities in particular.

Keeping in view the drinking water shortage due to limited groundwater resources in Mansehra city, the Gravity Flow Water Supply scheme has been planned with a 62.5 Km long supply line. The project, on completion, will provide uninterrupted clean drinking water to citizens, he concluded.