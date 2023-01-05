Pakistan announces ODI team for New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim selection committee announced on Thursday a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand to be played in Karachi this month.

Left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman was included in the team as he has recovered from his injury. Haris Sohail who last played an ODI for Pakistan in October 2020 was also recalled.

Tayyab Tahir, who had a great run in domestic tournaments, earned his maiden call while Usama Mir was also named in the squad replacing injured Shadab Khan.

Addressing newsmen in Karachi, interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said “I spoke to Shadab this morning, he wasn’t feeling comfortable due to finger injury, that’s why he is not selected for the series against New Zealand.”

Shahid Afridi further said “We asked Babar and Saqlain to give their choice of 16 before finalising this squad, where we felt things can improve, we do hold a discussion on these issues.”

The three-match ODI series will be played in Karachi from January 9-13.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir