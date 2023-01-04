Grant of $30,000 announced for young scientists in green chemistry field

The research grant of US$30,000 has been announced by the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO for the young talented scientists under the Green Chemistry Research Programme. The UNESCO, International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and PhosAgro-the largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizer in Europe have announced research grants in green chemistry programme.

According to the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), the intended young scientists and researchers are required to submit research projects in the field of Green Chemistry to acquire grant. The programme offers research grants of up to US$30,000 each to scientists aged 39 or under, for innovative research projects that respect the 12 principles of green chemistry, to assist them in implementing their work. The interested researchers can submit their projects to Pakistan National Commission (PNC) for UNESCO before end of May, 2023. Green chemistry has become a focus for cutting-edge research into sustainable technologies.

These technologies may reduce or even eliminate the production and use of hazardous substances in mining and in the design, manufacture and application of chemical products. These may also lead to energy savings, a better environment and improved human health. Research in green chemistry and associated areas in biochemistry, geochemistry, biotechnology, ecology and healthcare give young scientists ample opportunity to demonstrate their inventiveness and provide important input to sustainable development

The Green Chemistry for Life project was launched in 2013 by UNESCO’s International Basic Sciences Programme (IBSP) and PhosAgro and IUPAC. Besides harnessing the talents of young scientists and the fruits of their research for the advancement of green chemistry, the programme sets out to raise awareness among decision and policy-makers, industrialists and the public at large of the great opportunities green chemistry offers in contributing to address the multitude of pressing societal needs.

The green chemistry initiative aims at reducing the hazardous impacts of waste, synthetic materials and minimizing the use of auxiliary substances to introduce safer solvents and auxiliaries. The other objectives behind this initiative are to promote use of renewable raw materials and development of analytical methodologies to minimize or eliminate the toxicity of these elements to human health and environment. The promotion of green chemistry is needed as it is inherently safer chemistry for accident prevention substances which would minimize the potential for chemical accidents, including releases, explosions, and fires.