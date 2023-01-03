PPP, not US, ousted Imran Khan: Gilani

Former governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday called on former Prime Minister (PM) Yusuf Raza Gillani and Pakistan People Party (PPP) South Punjab (SP) chapter preseindet Makhdoom Syed Ahmed here at Mr Makhdoom’s residence. Matters related to economic and political situation of the country were brought to light, and it was agreed that everyone must play their role in the development of the country. Mr Gillani said if the establishment fulfilled its promise of not meddling with politics, it would add to strengthening of democracy and development of the country. “If anyone is found violating the Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he will be dealt with according to law”, he added. The former PM said the party was trying to continue the mission of Benazair Bhutto adding we made it possible to oust a prime minister [Imran Khan] through a vote of no confidence for the first time in the history of Pakistan. “Joe Biden did not overthrow the PTI government but Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari”, he added. He said dictatorship snatches liberty on gun-point and terrorists snatched rights through fear. “Benazir used to say that dictatorship and terrorism was two sides of the same coin”, he added. Ms Bhutto, he said, was a real representative of farmers and laborers and preferred unity to divisive politics.