Imran ‘lacks courage’ to dissolve KP assembly: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, said that “Imran Khan lacks the courage to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and he will never take the step in this regard”.

He, while addressing a press conference, here, said that Imran Khan was involved in making important institutions controversial as his only intention was “spreading chaos in the country”. “The most incompetent person came to power in a fabricated manner; he used NAB for his petty interests, undermined the Constitution and law of the land and was focused only on money laundering and corruption,” he alleged, adding the PTI chief was “involved in mega scandals like Malam Jabba, BRT Peshawar, exports and imports of sugar and wheat, and usurping donations for flood victims”. “It is time to probe into those corruption cases, fixing responsibility and put the involved persons into prison,” he said adding that all the cases against Imran Khan were ‘open and shut’ cases.