Exports increase by 28.43% in five months

The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 28.43 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July-November (2022-23) totaled Rs. 2,661,304 million as against Rs. 2,072,145 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 28.43%, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On year-on-year basis, the exports increased by 5.89 percent in November 2022 to Rs.531,599 million against the exports of Rs.502,009 million during November 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased 1.10% in November when compared to the exports of Rs. 525,831 million in October 2022.

The main commodities of exports during November 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 88,974 million), ready-made garments (Rs. 72,620 million), bed wear (Rs. 49,457 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.34,909 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 34,140 million), towels (Rs.20,597 million), fish & fish preparations (Rs.11,382 million), rice Basmati (Rs.10,252 million), cotton yarn (Rs.9,533 million) and surgical goods & medical instruments (Rs.8,343 million).

On the other hand, imports during July – November (2022-23) totaled Rs. 5,841,359 million as against Rs. 5,532,271 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 5.59%.

On YoY and MoM basis, imports into Pakistan during November, 2022 amounted to Rs. 1,152,054 million (provisional) as against Rs. 1,039,036 million in October 2022 and Rs. 1,366,681 million during November 2021 showing an increase of 10.88% over October 2021 but a decrease of 15.70% over November 2021.

The main commodities of imports during November 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 157,448 million), petroleum crude (Rs.121,378 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.70,725 million), palm oil (Rs. 70,720 million), plastic materials (Rs. 42,730 million), raw cotton (Rs.38,923 million), fertilizer manufactured (Rs.37,281 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.34,692 million), medicinal products (Rs.34,487 million) and Iron & steel (Rs.34,170 million).