At least 15 civilians were injured when indiscriminate firing by Afghan forces targeted civilian population in Chaman.

According to local administration, the border area is being evacuated after clashes and an emergency has been declared in DHQ Chaman.

Medical Suprindent Dr Malik Achakzai said that at least 12 people are under treatment at the health facility.

Levies officials reported that multiple artillery rounds were fired upon the civilian population around the Boghra Road and Custom House areas from the Afghan side. They added that the Pakistani forces have given a befitting response to Afghan shelling.

The deputy commissioner of Chaman shared that an emergency has been declared at the hospital, adding that the citizens have been asked to evacuate from Mall Road, Boghra Road bypass, and Border Road.

The Chaman border crossing, situated nearly 120km northwest of Quetta, is one of the busiest crossings between the two countries and is used by thousands of people every day.

On Sunday, the Pakistani military had said “unprovoked and indiscriminate” firing from the Afghan side at the crossing killed several civilians and wounded more than a dozen others.

The next day, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had told parliament that the Afghan authorities had apologised for the firing.

This is the second incident of cross-border aggression by Afghan forces this week.