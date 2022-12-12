SHC bars police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) restricted on Monday the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in any more cases. The directive came during the hearing of a petition filed this morning by Azam’s son, Usman Swati. The court took up the plea after accepting the request for immediate hearing. Azam has been in Sindh police custody for three days. He faces two cases for posting controversial tweets against senior military leaders. An SHC bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha held the hearing on Usman’s plea. IGP Ghulam Nabi was present in the court when the judge asked about the multiple first information reports (FIRs) registered against the PTI senator for the same offence. Justice KK Agha remarked: “Resign if you are not interested in your job.” Interfering into the matter, the prosecutor general apologized the SHC bench. “We have heard that cases have also been filed against a former prime minister. How can multiple FIRs be registered in one offence?” he asked. During the hearing of the petition, an SHC bench led by Justice Karim Khan Agha directed the Prosecutor General Sindh (PGS) to furnish the court with a reply by December 15. Initially, the senator was arrested by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), on October 14, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.