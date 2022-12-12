SHC bars police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) restricted on Monday the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in any more cases.

The directive came during the hearing of a petition filed this morning by Azam’s son, Usman Swati. The court took up the plea after accepting the request for immediate hearing.

Azam has been in Sindh police custody for three days. He faces two cases for posting controversial tweets against senior military leaders.