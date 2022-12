In a recent interview, Khalilur Rehman Qamar revealed the instructions he gave to his wife on the Bakamal program, which was hosted by Shajiaa Niazi.

“Never befriend a woman who is divorced or going through a breakup,” Khalid instructed.

He said that this was not because the lady was bad or that she did anything wrong, but rather because she wouldn’t be able to see other people’s happy marriages.