Pakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Qatar’s Emir and people as the country faced propaganda while hosting the FIFA World Cup. “Unfortunate that Qatar is being subjected to a barrage of propaganda as host of FIFA World Cup,” he said in a tweet. Instead, Shehbaz Sharif said, Qatar should rather be commended for wonderful arrangements for mega event and being a promoter of global peace and development. Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng Waleed bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereiji of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar, on the sidelines of the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations held in Fez, Kingdom of Morocco. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing and supporting them in all areas of joint cooperation, in addition to discussing developments on the regional and international arenas and the efforts exerted in this regard.