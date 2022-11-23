Pakistan Army’s commitment toward CPEC

Pakistan’s relations with China have deepened over the years with projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). A big role in this regard has been played by Pakistan Army under the leadership of COAS Gen Bajwa as the security provided to CPEC and Chinese officials were ensured by the army.

The army has also foiled all the nefarious designs of the enemies to sabotage the CPEC projects. Chinese Minister for National Defence General Wei Fenghe has also acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and the provision of a secure environment for CPEC projects.

Providing security to the Chamalang coal mines, raising the special security division for the protection of CPEC routes, developing road infrastructure for CPEC, and assisting the government in the development and construction of the much-needed dams at considerably low costs through the FWO has provided the much-desired economic leverage to the government. The success of CPEC can be accredited to Pakistan Army as well.

Apart from CPEC, under the vision of General Bajwa, FWO has always retorted to natural calamities and disasters. Whether it is Attabad Landslide, Gyari Avalanche Tragedy, Earthquake in 2005, and Floods in 2010; FWO has always remained first at the crucial call of the motherland. Currently, the rehabilitation of Gujjar and Mehmoodabad Nullahs under the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), is another example of FWO’s services in nation-building.

Besides this, the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) following the directions of COAS has already completed 556 kilometers of the 870-kilometer road network in Balochistan as part of the Western Route of CPEC. As many as 12 units of FWO were also deployed on the Balochistan projects and FWO is indomitable to timely complete the difficult but challenging task despite logistic concerns in the wake of the aloofness of the area and rough terrain conditions.

The efforts of the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) in northern Pakistan are also commendable as it has provided much-needed support to CPEC projects and has personnel listed as the soft prong of diplomacy and nation-building tasks.

For this purpose, a Special Security Division (SSD) has been raised for the protection and security of the flagship project. Military engineers are busy building segments of this corridor, where the road does not exist and the Army has taken upon itself the entire responsibility for its security.

Apart from raising two SSDs exclusively for CEPC security, a comprehensive security mechanism has been evolved for Non-CPEC Foreign Nationals (especially Chinese) incorporating integrating efforts of all stakeholders (establishment of Foreign Security Dash-board, regular security audits and review mechanism / qtly updates through Apex Committee)

Keeping in view the requirements and concerted efforts of all stakeholders, 17 projects completed in the last 5 years, while 18 projects are in progress; significant projects include using the establishment of four SEZs, socio-economic development of Gwadar and the addition of over 5000 MW in power sector.