Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, November 16, 2022


Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 16 Nov 2022

Web Desk

The US dollar gained an appreciation of 59 paisas in the interbank market on Wednesday. The greenback was being traded for Rs222.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs222 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.5.

In the open market, the US dollar is sold between Rs 225.4 to 227.65, said forex dealers.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
16Nov22 PKR 222 PKR 222.5
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 31.44 31.69
EUR  Euro EUR 242.5 245
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 276.3 279

