Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 16 Nov 2022

The US dollar gained an appreciation of 59 paisas in the interbank market on Wednesday. The greenback was being traded for Rs222.50.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs222 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.5.

In the open market, the US dollar is sold between Rs 225.4 to 227.65, said forex dealers.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 16Nov22 PKR 222 PKR 222.5