Punjab CM directs to establish forensic labs in Multan, Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday presided over a meeting at his office in which law and order situation of the province was reviewed.

The chief minister ordered to undertake prompt measures in order to control crime rate in Lahore at all costs and sought a report in this regard within two weeks. He vowed to control the crime rate in Lahore under any circumstance, saying that “hard policing” would be carried out to eliminate crime across the province. He remarked that dutiful and diligent officers were always remembered in good words.

It was decided during the meeting to extend the forensic lab and its scope. The CM directed to establish forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi.

It was decided to re-determine the functions of the Dolphin Police. He sought a report about the Dolphin Police within two weeks and directed to revamp the Dolphin Police and to make it an effective and efficient force. The meeting decided to set up eight new police stations in Lahore and the Chief Minister accorded approval in this regard.

The CM directed to fulfill the shortage of police personnel in police stations of Punjab including Lahore subsequently. The CM apprised that he would provide assistance and backing to the police for the eradication of crime in the province. He expressed the resolve to cater the needs of the police force in order to provide a peaceful environment to the people, adding that a significant decrease in the crime rate occurred in the past due to efficient performance by the patrolling police.

The CM acknowledged that traffic wardens and the patrolling police displayed an exemplary performance but unfortunately they were being subjected to political prejudice.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO Lahore and all the Lahore police officers attended the meeting.

CM orders upgradation of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review upgradation of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC).

The chief minister ordered for hiring the services of expert doctors from abroad, along with establishment of a department for treatment of children, suffering from congenital heart disease. Complicated operations for children suffering from heart diseases would also be performed so that they might not have to go to India for treatment, he added.

The CM also approved the transport facility, adding that a hostel and residences should also be built for doctors. Similarly, the latest cardiology and urology departments would also be established in Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, respectively. Similarly, more dialysis machines would also be given to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, he added.

The chief minister ordered for establishing a waiting area for the attendees and said that more and more trees should be planted on the hospital premises. It’s sanguine that a majestic mosque has been built with the support of philanthropists, he added. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS Asadullah Khan, secretary specialised healthcare & medical education, secretary finance, secretary (coordination) and others attended the meeting.

CM gives Rs 2.5m cheque to Ibtisam Hasan: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ehali on Friday met Ibtisam Hasan, who had attempted to overpower the accused who shot at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his party’s long march in Wazirabad.

The chief minister praised the bravery of Ibtisam and presented him a cheque of Rs 2.5 million, said a handout issued here.

The CM said that Ibtisam is the hero of the nation and his bravery could never be compensated in financial means. “The nation salutes your courage,” he told Ibtisam Hasan. “You have achieved a great feat by catching the accused and we are proud of a brave young man like you,” he said. He added that his (Ibtisam) timely action saved a major accident. Nasir Mehmood, the uncle of Ibtisam Hasan, was also present.

CM condoles death of education minister’s mother: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister Murad Raas, on Friday. In a condolence statement, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that he was deeply saddened as the pain of the separation of the mother could not be described in words.

May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he prayed.