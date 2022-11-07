Lunar eclipse 2022: How and where to see Nov 8 blood moon

The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 will turn the moon blood-red on Tuesday. The celestial spectacle will be visible across Asia, North America, the Pacific, and Australia – including the Middle East, according to news media Space.com.

The full moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow during the eclipse as it moves behind the planet with respect to the sun, giving it a unique blood-red color in the process.

How to see moon total lunar eclipse online

Tuesday’s celestial event will begin at around 2:16 p.m. and run until 3:41 p.m UAE time, lasting almost an hour and a half.

In Asia, Australia and the Pacific the blood moon will be observed at sunset, while in North America will witness it before sunrise.

However, those in the Middle East and most of Europe will need to wait until the next lunar eclipse in 2025 to view it with the naked eye rather than on internet livestreams.

Space.com will host a free livestream, courtesy of several webcasts from observatories across the US.

People can also view it on livestreams hosted by the Italian Virtual Telescope Project, the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and NASA.

What’s special about Tuesday’s lunar eclipse?

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 took place in May, and Tuesday’s celestial spectacle is expected to be the last one until March 14, 2025. NASA noted, however, that partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will be observed until then.

“A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon,” according to a NASA report.