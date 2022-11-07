SC orders registration of FIR for attack on Imran Khan within 24hrs

The Punjab Inspector General has been ordered by the Supreme Court to register a first information report into the attack on PTI leader Imran Khan in Wazirabad within 24 hours.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the apex court would take suo motu notice if the FIR was not registered.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandia remarked that the court will take action if anybody interferes with the process of registration of the case.

The top judge of the country also directed the Punjab Police chief to assign an honest officer to investigate the attack on Imran Khan.

Addressing the IG police, the CJP said: “An attempt was made to assassinate a national leader. You should understand the gravity of the matter. Ninety hours have elapsed, but no case has been registered as yet,” the chief justice expressed his exasperation over the delay.

He remarked how an investigation could be conducted without registration of the case. In case of no FIR, the evidence could be changed, he observed.

The CJP went on to remark that there should be a solid reason for not registering the case. He directed the IG to act according to the law as the court was with him.

“You should ask your officers to investigate the case. As long as you are on this post, no one will interfere in your work. If someone tries to interfere in your work, then the court will interfere in his work,” the CJP told the IG asking him to tell the court how long it would take to register the case.

The Punjab IG told the court that he was asked by the provincial government to not register the case.