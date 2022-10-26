Supreme Court rejects govt’s request to stop PTI’s long march

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected the federal government’s appeal to immediately halt PTI leader Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial advised the government to hold talks with the former prime minister.

The federal government filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chairman in the Supreme Court over his long march to the federal capital.

A five-member bench, headed by CJP Bandial, comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the plea today.

Later giving the ruling after today’s hearing by four judges to one, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the remaining four judges on the bench had not agreed with Justice Afridi’s assertion; therefore, the court rejected the federal government’s plea.

Justice Bandial further said the court would not issue a notice to Imran in the case since it would give an impression as if contempt of court proceedings had been initiated against him.

The apex court instead directed Imran and his lawyers to submit their replies in the court in writing by October 31, 2022.

The CJP said that the bench, after going through all relevant record, had come to the conclusion that there was a need to reexamine the violation of the affidavit by the former prime minister.

“Why is the court making things complicated for itself?” Justice Afridi questioned, and said that interim relief could not be granted in the contempt of court petition.

Addressing the additional attorney general (AAG), the CJP said the government could file a petition in the court separately if the situation worsened.

At the time, the extra attorney general said that Imran had breached court orders by inviting his supporters to the D-Chowk in Islamabad on May 25, 2022, during the PTI’s final long march, and had committed contempt of court.