MBBS, BDS admission test date announced

All the private and public universities and colleges in Sindh province will conduct the admission tests for the MBBS and BDS on November 13.

For the first time, the test will be conducted by Dow University of Health Science.

The total time of the test was fixed at 3 hours and 30 minutes and it will start at 11 am and end at 2:30 pm.

The test will be conducted at NED University of Engineering and Technology University Road, Cricket Ground of Dow University of Health Science Ojha Campus, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science Jamshoro, Bilawal Sports Complex in Nawabshah, Khairpur Medical College’s playground and Government Naz Pilot Secondary School Khairpur