Muqam for expediting work on proposed digital library services

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs/ National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday directed the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) to expedite work on the proposed Digital Library services to facilitate students and researchers.

The Advisor, who paid his first visit to NLP, also directed the officials to immediately resolve low speed internet issue at the Library.

During a briefing, Amir Muqam said his Ministry would adopt all measures to equip the library with modern facilities of international standards.

The Advisor said he would discuss with Prime Minister the matters relating to National Library of Pakistan as this is very important place for students and researchers.

Amir Muqam said more students friendly schemes would be initiated to make National Library of Pakistan more useful and added that library is an essential segment of our culture and civilization.

Later, talking to media-persons, he said the masses should reject negative agenda of those who want to divide the nation. He said the present government under leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working for economic stability to provide maximum relief to masses.

Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Shehzad Durrani and other officials of NLP library were also present. On the occasion, the senior officials gave a detailed overview of history, functioning, performance, future plans and issues being faced by the library, its employees and students.

It was also informed the library had total collection of 300,000 books and also published 47 volumes of Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had registered 2,800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) system since 1985 and facilitated around 227,710 readers since 2002.