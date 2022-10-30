FM Bilawal distressed over South Korea’s tragic Halloween incident

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday expressed concern over the tragedy that happened during Halloween celebrations in South Korea’s capital of Seoul a day earlier.

At least 153 people were killed in a stampede in Seoul’s nightlife area when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into an alley, emergency officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister wrote: “The news of the tragedy in Seoul is deeply distressing. We are with our [South Korean] friends at this difficult hour.”

FM Bilawal also extended his profound condolence and sympathies to the families of the victims who were killed in the incident.

“You are all in our thoughts and prayers,” he tweeted reacting to the tragedy that unfolded on Saturday night.

Hundreds were also injured in the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Many of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said.

The incident took place at about 10:20 pm. A large number of people fell down in the alley during the festivities, Choi said. Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.