Palace ‘finalising plans’ to replace Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace is planning to replace Prince Harry and Prince Andrew with more valuable royal family members. In the absence of King Charles III, royals are assigned duties to attend to the matters of the state. While the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York were a vital part of the team when Queen was alive, things have now changed. Daily Mail reports the Palace is “finalizing plans” to make replacements. Proposals are set to be presented in the Parliament in a number of weeks to “draw on a wider pool of royal substitutes”. Family members lined up for duties are Charles’ sister Princess Anne and youngest brother Prince Edward. The jobs will be effective in an instance when Charles and Camilla embark on overseas visits. The position of the Dukes of Sussex and York as Counsellors of State was discussed in the House of Lords. In a question Viscount Stansgate said is “The Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country? Is it not time for the Government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties. Commenting on the discussion, royal biographer Angela Levin said, ”Good news. It’s been long in coming.” Positions of Prince Harry and Andrew discussed in House of Lords The News International – Entertainment https://t.co/XYl0757CzD — Uber Turco (@CAdabag) October 26, 2022