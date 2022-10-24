Elahi directs ensuring implementation of 5pc job quota for minorities

A special ceremony in connection with Diwali festival was organised at Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi cut a cake along with the representatives of Hindu and other minority communities in connection with Diwali festival. He felicitated the Hindu and other minority communities living in Pakistan.

The chief minister was presented an ajrak as a gift on behalf of the Hindu and other minority communities.

The CM said, “We fully participate in the festivities of the Hindu community on Diwali.” He said that the minority students were being awarded scholarships from Matric to PhD level in the government educational institutions adding that 2 per cent quota had been fixed for the minority communities in the higher educational institutions.

He said directions had been issued to ensure implementation of five per cent job quota for the minority communities, adding that 50 per cent scholarships under the educational scholarship scheme in the central Punjab, 35 per cent in the south Punjab and 15 per cent in the northern Punjab were being awarded to the minority students. He said that scholarships up to Rs 50,000 were being awarded to the minority students, who get 50 per cent marks from Matric to higher education level.

The CM underscored that by participating in cultural events of each other helped promote tolerance. He said that safeguarding the rights of minorities is a responsibility of the state. The CM highlighted that all the minorities including the Hindu community have equal rights, adding that the Hindu and other minority communities are being provided equal opportunities to attain education. He outlined that giving better treatment and respect to the minorities is the essence of the religion of Islam.

Members Provincial Assembly Youdester Chohan, Nawaz Chandia, Abbas Ali Shah, Muhammad Shafique, Habkok Rafique Babu, Samuel Yaqoob, Mahindar Pal Singh, Saira Raza, Fauzia Abbas, Shahida Malika, Nohais Khokhar, Aftab Gul, Muhammad Yasin, Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan, Secretary Minority Affairs and Human Rights and concerned officials were also present.

CCPO chairs anti-crime review meeting: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar presided over an anti-crime review meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Sunday.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Investigation Hussnain Haider, all SPs of all units including Operations, Investigation, Dolphin Squad, CRO, ARF along with ASPs and other related officers participated in the meeting. The CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall crime control and law and order situation. He also reviewed progress in the cases under investigation of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, motorcycle theft, extortion and kidnapping.

The CCPO Lahore urged the senior police officers to improve their performance in preventive operations and investigation matters so as to control crime and ensure conviction of the accused criminals. He directed them to ensure 100 per cent biometric attendance in all police stations and police offices of Lahore Police. He further directed all the senior officers including DIGs and SSPs to improve their public exposure, moving in the field and improving interaction with public, holding Open Courts at least once in a week to address the issues of citizens at the doorsteps. Representative officers of Investigation, Operations, Dolphin Squad, AVLS and other related units should be present in the Open Courts so as to resolve issues of complainants related to them.