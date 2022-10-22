Court reserves verdict on Hamid Zaman’s bail petition

A banking court on Friday reserved verdict on a bail application, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a prohibited funding case. Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

During the proceedings, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the case record before the court in accordance with previous court orders.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He submitted that the FIA had a complete record of the case and no recovery had to be made from his client. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of post-arrest bail to his client.

However, the FIA prosecution opposed the bail application and pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail application. The court, after hearing the detailed arguments, reserved its verdict and it would be announced on October 22. The FIA had arrested Hamid Zaman on October 7 in a prohibited funding case. It was alleged that Tariq Shafi got registered a bogus trust to give an impression that same is part of the PTI in the name of “The Insaf Trust” as chairman with Ashiq Hussain Qureshi as deputy chairman, Hamid Zaman as general secretary, Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry and Mubashir Ahmad as trustees. It says the funding received in the trust was used for political campaigns of the PTI.

The agency further alleged that the suspects and Arif Naqvi of Abraaj group, in collusion with the PTI leadership and others, committed a fraud.