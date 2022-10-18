NA approves amendment allowing committees’ heads to determine agenda

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Tuesday approved an amendment allowing Chairpersons of the Committees to determine the timetable of business of their relevant committee and the agenda for each meeting after intimation to the relevant minister.

PPPP lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhail sought amendment in sub-rule 1 of Rule 293 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 to substitute the words “ in consultation with” the words “ under intimation to”.

The House approved the amendment with majority vote as 17 lawmakers voted in favor of the motion for amendment while one lawmaker opposed it.

The existing Rule 239 (1) is about the agenda and notices of meetings of Committees which says, “the timetable of business of a Committee and the agenda for each meeting of the Committee shall be determined by the Chairman in consultation with the Minister concerned”.

After the approval of the amendment by the National Assembly, Rule 293 (1) will be as follows; “the timetable of business of a Committee and the agenda for each meeting of the Committee shall be determined by the Chairman under intimation to the Minister concerned.