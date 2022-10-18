Funding case: Court disposes of Hamid Zaman bail plea

A sessions court on Monday disposed of a post-arrest bail application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in a prohibited funding case, for being withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool heard the post-arrest bail application filed by the PTI leader. During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigation officer apprised the court that Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, had been added in the case as the bankers were also involved in it.

At this, the FIA’s prosecutor pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition as the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction. He submitted that the accused should have approached the appropriate forum, which was banking court. To which, petitioner’s counsel requested the court to allow withdrawal of the application.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition for being withdrawn.

Hamid Zaman had submitted that he was arrested in connection with a prohibited funding case. He submitted that all allegations leveled against him were baseless. He submitted that he had been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand and no recovery had to be made from him. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to him.