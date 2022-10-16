Breaking: Imran Khan in lead, by-elections 2022

By-elections 2022: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is leading on multiple seats as unofficial results from eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats started pouring in.

The polling began at 8:00 am and culminated at 5:00 pm.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI is leading on five National Assembly seats and clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar as PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

However, PPP has clinched NA-157 Multan-IV seat, where Ali Musa Gilani has defeated Meher Bano Qu­reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah­mood Qureshi.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections are being held today. The National Assembly constituencies are NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies are PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

Unofficial results of National Assembly seats are as follows:

________________________________________________________________

NA-22 Mardan-III

PTI Chairman Imran Khan secured victory by obtaining 76,681 votes while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Qasim stood second with 68,181 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all polling stations.

_____________________________________________________________________

NA-24 Charsadda-II

Unconfirmed and unofficial results from 226 polling stations show that PTI candidate Imran Khan was leading with 44,959 votes while ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan is behind with 39,821 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

NA-31 Peshawar-V

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results from all polling stations, PTI Chairman Imran Khan secured victory by obtaining 57,824 votes while ANP candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilour stood second by securing 32,253 votes.

_______________________________________________________________________

NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII

Unconfirmed and unofficial results from 251 polling stations showed that Imran Khan was leading with 68,245 votes. PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali has so far secured 51,367 votes.

______________________________________________________________________

NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II

According to unofficial and preliminary results of 141 polling stations, PTI candidate Imran Khan was in the lead with 37,455 votes while PML-N’s Shezra Mansab Ali trailed with 32,765 votes.

______________________________________________________________________

NA-237 Malir-II

PPPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch was leading with 23,760 votes while PTI chief Imran Khan is behind with 18,541 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed results from 158 polling stations.

_____________________________________________________________________

NA-239 Korangi

PTI candidate Imran Khan was leading with 12084 votes, as per unofficial results of 81 polling stations. MQM-Pakistan candidate Syed Nayer Raza was behind with 2142 votes.

___________________________________________________________________

NA 157 Multan-IV

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results of all polling stations, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani secured victory with 79,743 votes.

PTI’s Meher Bano Qureshi was runner-up with 59,993 votes.

________________________________________________________________________

Unofficial results of Punjab Assembly seats are as follows:

__________________________________________________________________

PP-139 Sheikhupura-V

Winner: PML-N’s Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed

Runner up: PTI’s Muhammad Abu Bakr

________________________________________________________________________

PP-209 Khanewal VII

Winner: Faisal Khan Niazi (PTI) 71,586 votes

Runner up: Chaudhry Zia-ur Rehman (PML-N) 57,864 votes.

_______________________________________________________________________

PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V

Winner: Malik Muzaffar (PTI) 59,956 votes

Runer up: AmanUllah Bajwa (PML-N) 48,047 votes

_____________________________________________________________________

PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar ‘attacked’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President Bilal Ghaffar is reported to have been physically assaulted in Karachi’s Malir area by unknown men during by-elections.

As per details, PTI leader Bilal Ghaffar was visiting different polling stations in Malir NA-237 when unknown miscreants manhandled him in the Bakra Piri area.

The PTI leader has been moved to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Khanewal groom reaches polling station to cast vote

As polling during the by-elections on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats started, a groom-to-be from Khanewal grabbed headlines for a very special reason. Ahead of his wedding, he was spotted at the polling station in PP-209 to cast his vote.

Imran Khan urges masses to vote

Former prime minister (PM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan have urged the masses to turn out to vote in all the constituencies where by-elections are being held today.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said: “This is a referendum for Haqiqi Azadi from the cabal of crooks”.

Code of conduct violations

A number of code of conduct violations were reported during the by-elections on eight NA and three Punjab Assembly seats.

In Multan, a voter in Multan after casting a vote in favour of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate clicked the picture of the ballot paper and shared it on social media.

In Faisalabad, during the by-election on NA-108 Faisalabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz voters are allegedly being allowed to take cell phones with them in the polling booth. One of the voters after giving voters in favor of PML-N shared the picture of the ballot paper.

Similarly in Mardan, ECP’s code of conduct was also violated during by-elections on NA-22 as one of the voters shared a picture of the ballot paper.