India at 107 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pakistan

On the Global Hunger Index (GHI), India has slipped even further and is now behind its neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan, the GHI report showed on Saturday.

GHI tracks malnutrition and hunger in countries around the world. In 2021, India was at the 101st position but stands at 107th now.

With GHI scores of less than five, 17 countries shared the top rank, including Kuwait and China.

Congress MP P Chidambaram said that the conditions had worsened in PM Narendra Modi’s tenure, asking him when he would focus on “real issues”.

India slips to 107th position in Global Hunger Index in 2022.

Of the 121 countries on the #GlobalHungerIndex, India (107) is ranked behind its neighbours Nepal (81), Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64), and Bangladesh (84).#GlobalHungerIndex2022 pic.twitter.com/PuvyXF9xrJ — Dhiraj Gupta (@dhiraj717) October 15, 2022

The report is jointly prepared by a German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe and the Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide.

Out of 121 countries, India ranked 107 with a GHI score of 28.2 – 29.1 between the years 2014 and 2022.

Last year, according to NDTV the Modi-led government rejected the report in a statement saying it was “devoid of reality” and calling the GHI’s calculation method unscientific.

The statement said that the assessment had been done via an opinion poll, a claim that Welt Hunger Hilfe had then refuted.

Pakistan stood at 99 with a score of 26.1 which was also labelled “serious” by the organisations.

The top 17 countries with scores less than five included Turkey, China, Kuwait, Estonia, Croatia, Belarus, Serbia, and Latvia.