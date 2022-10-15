Three killed, six injured in blast in Mastung

A blast killed three and injured six people as a vehicle hit a landmine installed on the roadside in Balochistan’s district Mastung, on Friday.

According to AC Dasht Fareeda Tareen, a man, Imran, who worked on a tubewell in the Mastung area of Kabu, was killed on Thursday. His body was disposed off in the area.

His family was on the way back home after receiving the body, their vehicle hit the roadside landmine, leaving three of the family dead and six others injured, the AC said.

Three injured in the blast have been shifted to Quetta as they are in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Ghaus Baksh, Gahore Khan and Mohammad Rafeeq.

Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda further said that they were facing a dangerous situation due to the presence of landmines in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and advisor on interior Zia Langho have sought a report regarding the blast from the deputy commissioner Mastung.

Three killed, six injured in blast as vehicle hits landmine in Mastung https://t.co/wWkzh4z4DV — k tv (@ktvchannel99) October 14, 2022

A blast killed three and injured six people as a vehicle hit a landmine installed on the side of the road in Balochistan’s district Mastung, on Friday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda Tareen, a man, Imran, who worked on a tubewell in the Mastung area of Kabu, was killed on Thursday. His body was dumped in the area.

His family was on the way back home after receiving the body, their vehicle hit the roadside landmine, leaving three of the family dead and six others injured, the AC said.

Three injured in the blast have been shifted to Quetta as they are in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Ghaus Baksh, Gahore Khan and Mohammad Rafeeq.

Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda further said that they were facing a dangerous situation due to the presence of landmines in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and advisor on interior Zia Langho have sought a report regarding the blast from the deputy commissioner Mastung.