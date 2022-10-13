IUB announces ‘no fee’ for Balochistan, ex-FATA students

In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s policy of encouraging youth to acquire higher education, Islamia University Bahawalpur has decided to charge no fees and dues from the students belonging to Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (ex-FATA).

According to the notification issued on Thursday, the relief was made as per the reference to the decisions made in the meeting held at Punjab Governor House, chaired by the Punjab Governor/Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The meeting was attended by Federal Education for Professional Training, the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University, Bahawalpur, the Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Executive Director, and members of political leadership from Balochistan.

The federal government and Islamia University Bahawalpur each will bear 50 percent of the expenses on account of the education of the students from the two areas, the PM Office said.

The decision is aimed at promoting national integration and nation-building by facilitating the youth from Balochistan and ex-FATA.

On the directive of PM Sharif, the students expelled from the university have also been restored beside the cancellation of the notices issued to them.

The notification copies were sent to Pro-Vice Chancellor, Deans of the Faculties, Chairpersons/Heads/Principals/Directors of the departments concerned, Additional Registrar (Admin), Director of Students Affairs, Chairman, Hall Council (Male), Chairperson, Hall Council (Female) and Executive Secretary to Vice Chancellor.

However, Shehbaz Sharif provided similar incentives to the students during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister.