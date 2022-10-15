Daily Times

Today’s gold price in Pakistan – 15 October 2022

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,240 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,900.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Karachi PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Islamabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Peshawar PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Quetta PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Sialkot PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Attock PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Gujranwala PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Jehlum PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Multan PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Bahawalpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Gujrat PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Nawabshah PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Chakwal PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Hyderabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Nowshehra PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Sargodha PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Faisalabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495
Mirpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13 October 2022 is being sold for Rs. 122690 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 143100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 13 October 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 143100 Rs. 131174 Rs. 125213 Rs. 107325
Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 122690 Rs. 112465 Rs. 107354 Rs. 92018
Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 12269 Rs. 11247 Rs. 10735 Rs. 9202

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

