Today’s gold price in Pakistan – 15 October 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,240 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,900.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Karachi PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Islamabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Peshawar PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Quetta PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Sialkot PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Attock PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Gujranwala PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Jehlum PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Multan PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Bahawalpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Gujrat PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Nawabshah PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Chakwal PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Hyderabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Nowshehra PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Sargodha PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Faisalabad PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495 Mirpur PKR 135,200 PKR 1,495

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

