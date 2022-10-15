Gold rates dip by Rs800

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 800 on Friday and was sold at Rs 147,300 against its sale at Rs148,100 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs126,286 against Rs 126,972 last day, and that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 115,762 from Rs 116,391, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver went down by Rs 10 to Rs 1560 whereas that of 10 gram silver declined by Rs 8.58 to Rs 1,337.44. The price of gold in the international market witnessed a decrease of $20 and was sold at $1,656 against its sale at $1676, the Association reported.