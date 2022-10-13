Popular streaming site Netflix has unveiled its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.

The official list includes;

TV Shows:

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Midnight Club

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Blacklist

Wielka Woda

The Empress

Bling Empire

Oddballs

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

Luckiest Girl Alive

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The Redeem Team

Last Seen Alive

Old People

Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sing 2

Jexi

Inheritance

Kids:

Oddballs

Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

CoComelon

Sing 2

Nailed It!

Despicable Me 2

Are We There Yet?

Charlotte’s Web

Despicable Me

Netflix has also revealed K-drama series coming in 2023.

The site will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.

List of Movies:

Celebrity (Season 1)

A Time Called You (Season 1)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)

Chicken Nugget (Season 1)

Black Knight (Season 1)

Goodbye Earth (Season 1)

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)

The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)

Hunting Dogs (Season 1)

Mask Girl (Season 1)

Murder Dieary (Season 1)

Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )

Queen Maker (Season 1)

Song of the Bandits (Season 1)

Check the list of Series:

Jung_E (2023)

Believer 2 (2023)

The Uncanny Counter 2

Gil Bok-soon (2023)

Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)

