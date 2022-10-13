Daily Times

Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Series & Movies

Netflix reveals K-drama series coming in 2023

 

Popular streaming site Netflix has unveiled its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.

Here is the full list of all the trending TV shows, movies and series trending right now on Netflix

The official list includes;

TV Shows:

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Midnight Club
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • The Blacklist
  • Wielka Woda
  • The Empress
  • Bling Empire
  • Oddballs
  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
  • Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • The Redeem Team
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Old People
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sing 2
  • Jexi
  • Inheritance

Kids:

  • Oddballs
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • CoComelon
  • Sing 2
  • Nailed It!
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Despicable Me

Netflix has also revealed K-drama series coming in 2023.

The site will definitely be a big treat for the fans of K-dramas as the streaming giant is bringing more new movies and shows in 2023.

List of Movies:

  • Celebrity (Season 1)
  • A Time Called You (Season 1)
  • Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)
  • Chicken Nugget (Season 1)
  • Black Knight (Season 1)
  • Goodbye Earth (Season 1)
  • Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)
  • The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)
  • Hunting Dogs (Season 1)
  • Mask Girl (Season 1)
  • Murder Dieary (Season 1)
  • Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )
  • Queen Maker (Season 1)
  • Song of the Bandits (Season 1)

Check the list of Series:

  • Jung_E (2023)
  • Believer 2 (2023)
  • The Uncanny Counter 2
  • Gil Bok-soon (2023)
  • Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)

The entertainment industry has been completely transformed by the streaming giant Netflix, and some of the most popular shows that are now dominating global trends are listed beneath.

Netflix seems to have everything, including popular TV shows, movies, and even family-friendly entertainment.

Here is a list of the top 25 globally available movies and TV shows on Netflix.

 

