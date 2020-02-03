Sophia; A motivational tale of a girl’s life

Sometimes we think that time will never change and we will face what we are facing forever. In this journey of life, we come across a lot of difficulties, hardships, and heartbreaks. We feel heartbroken to an extent that we become pessimistic and everything seems against us. Pessimist, we drop off all the thoughts of a good time, all the thoughts of happiness, all the thoughts of glory in life, and all thoughts of a new brighten life. All the miserable, afflict, suffering and wretched type of thoughts occupy our mind and we throw ourselves at the mercy of circumstances. We curse our fate and accept that dark life forever. But life doesn’t end here. From the very start of this universe, everything has gone under continuous change and we humans being part of that change are also under continuous change. And when we experience that change from inside nothing seems difficult to us. All the hardships, worries and misfortunes appear temporary; we stand and fight for our life. This is what defines a strong soul. This story is also about a desperate girl who once had become pessimist but when she felt that change from inside she stood and fought till the end.

Sophia, a rosy healthy girl with blackish eyes, always spectacled was the closest daughter of her father from her siblings. She used to live a very happy and prosperous life with her family. She was the dearest girl in her family who loved her all family members a lot, but her affection for her father was unconditional. She loved her father more than herself. She used to do her best in everything to make her father proud. She always made her father proud of her results, positions in debates and her performance in school events. In the evening, she would play cricket with her father in the garden and at night they use to play chess. On Sundays, her father took her to restaurants and they would enjoy eating fast foods together. They were enjoying every moment of life. Meanwhile, she completed her schooling and got admission to a college. At the beginning of college, she was very happy and enjoyed her studies. Later on, she became depressed with the environment in college. But her father helped her to adopt the new atmosphere of the college. Time passed in a glance and she completed her college studies too.

She joined an academy and started preparations for university entry tests. This time too, she put her all efforts to make her father proud. She studied hard to make through the entrance test. And finally, the day came when she left home for the entry test. She hugged her father and took his benedictions for her success in the test. He kissed his dearest daughter on the forehead and wished her best. She left for an entry test with a gloss in her eyes to make her father proud once again.

One evening, when she was sleeping in her room, she felt a touch on her eyes, when she opened her eyes she saw her father standing beside her bed, and that was he who kissed her on eyes. She looked at her father with lazy eyes and asked him;

“Papa why you kissed me? You know I was having a dream but you spoiled it.”

Father; “Oh I see! So, what was your dream?”

Sophia; “I saw that entry test result was announced and I passed it with flying colors.”

Father; “Oh really my love? If that was your dream then let me tell you that it’s not just a dream but it is a reality. Your result has announced and you cleared the test.”

She jumped from her bed, hugged her father and screamed; “Yeah I did it.” Her father was once again proud of her and they were all very happy and celebrating this little success. She hugged her mother and father and she was very happy. Perhaps she was the happiest and luckiest girl ever in the world on that day!

Slowly time passed and the day of the interview came, she was so nervous and excited for her interview. Finally, she went to the interview and got her first choice. When she came back her father congratulated her with a feeling of pride. Her father was the happiest person at that moment. All went well, she joined the university and started studying there but something went wrong and miserable.

One day her father got ill and was admitted to the hospital. All her family members were worried and crying. But she had hoped on her God that everything will be fine after some days. But God had some other plans for her. That day was not less than a doomsday for her when she learned that her father is no more! When she listened to those words she became senseless and was saying that; “Please God make this news false and make each and everything the same as it was.” But nothing got changed everything got destroyed. What could be more painful for a girl than losing a father whom she loved unconditionally? Certainly, the departure of those hurts the most that we love more than ourselves. After her father’s departure, she was broken. She lost hope from everything, she was not studying well, she lost her friends, and eventually, she lost herself. She locked herself in rooms and cried lonely for encountering such heartbreak in the first year of her university education. All her plans for making her father proud went into the water. She cursed herself and her luck. She tortured herself by every means to feel more pain so that she can forget the pain of her father’s departure. And she restricted herself to a room.

She shared all her sorrows, grieves, sadness and ruefulness to her diary. She noted each and every feeling in her diary. Every time when she cried and felt despairing she would share her feelings with her diary. She continued her routine in this way restricting her to a room and writing what she felt. And a day came when after one and a half years she decided to change herself, her life, and her circumstances. She decided to fight for her life till the end no matter what she faces in her way, she will not live an ordinary life, and she will not accept pains forever. She shaped her diary that was full of sorrows and stories into a novel. Her novel got published and she became the youngest novelist of her country. The respect and love she received from people at this very young age aroused her feelings to be a writer. And finally, she became a renowned writer in the world. A writer who made her father proud and his name alive by using her father’s name with her name in her all creative writings.