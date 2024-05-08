Man held for raping 10-year-old maid in Lahore

Police in Lahore have arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly kept raping a 10-year-old girl who worked as a maid at his house for two months .

Police have said that Mehwish, who was an employee at Salman’s house in the city’s Millat Park area, has now been shifted to Services Hospital for her medical examination. On the other hand, taking notice of the incident, Child Protection Bureau Chairperson and member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Sara Ahmad has directed the bureau team to immediately contact the child as well as her family.She has said that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim.