Audi bids farewell to R8 with the limited edition R8 V10 GT RWD

The R8 V10 GT RWD, the final iteration of the V10 supercar before the German automaker switches to electric cars, has been unveiled by Audi. The model has a large number of distinctive features and is only available in 333 units.

By the look of it, the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD gets exclusive add-ons such as the “R8 GT” lettering at the rear which, along with all other emblems, has been blacked out. The carbon aerodynamic kit comes in high-gloss and is wind-tunnel tested to provide the best aerodynamic performance, both on the road and the track. The kit consists of a front splitter, side skirt covers, diffuser, and rear wing, all in carbon. Audi is offering three colorways for the car; Suzuka Gray, Tangorot Metalic and Daytona Gray Metallic.

The interior of the vehicle has a red and black colour scheme, paying homage to the first and only R8 to have red seatbelts, the 2010 R8 GT. The bucket seats and floor mats both feature “R8 GT” writing. The sequential numbering of the automobile is shown in a matte carbon inlay in the middle of the gear selector, which is one of the car’s distinctive features.

Bidding farewell with this R8 model is the 5.2-litre V10 engine which develops 620bhp and 565Nm of torque, which is more than the standard car. This boost in performance figures also translates to a 0 to 100kmph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 320kmph. Also new for the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD is the new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that is faster thanks to the altered gear ratios.

The automobile now weighs only 1,570kg thanks to weight-saving measures utilised by Audi to reduce weight by 20kg. The lightweight 20-inch forged alloy shod with Michelin Sport Cup 2 rubber, ceramic brakes, bucket seats, CFRP anti-roll bar, and other weight-saving features are just a few of the weight-saving features.

Priced at EUR 2,25,000, the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD will be offered at the company’s dealerships beginning in 2019.