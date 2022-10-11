PTA to introduce live finger detector but why?

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is working on a live finger detector (LFD) device system to remove silicon thumbs and avoid the misuse of SIM card fraud, scam, and cybercrimes.

According to the Interior Ministry, it has been told that criminals use different modus operandi to lure innocent people on social media networks and deposit their hard-earned money into the imposter’s bank account.

LFD technology

Live Finger Detection (LFD) technology is based on the analysis of dynamic and static image characteristics of the fake fingers, and how they can be distinguished from those of live fingers. With the advanced analysis algorithm to detect abnormalities in the dynamic changing patterns of fingerprint images and several static features of liveness or unnaturalness of fingers, fake fingers are clearly distinguished from live fingers.

As fingers gradually make contact with the sensor surface, live fingers naturally demonstrate changes in patterns of the area, intensity, and movement, but fake fingers produce unnatural changing patterns of separated areas, partially dark areas, distorted boundary shapes, and large movement of the core part. That would help in capturing fake fingerprints and fraud.

Major tools used in these frauds are mobile SIMs which are activated fraudulently by using different techniques like silicon thumb impression etc. It is the mandate of the PTA to check and monitor illegal SIMs biometric verification under section- 17 of PECA-2016 (unauthorized issuance of SIM cards).

According to sections 13 and 14 of the PECA-2016, financial fraud is a crime, and the FIA-CCW has received 21,259 complaints against it this year.

PTA plans to introduce ‘Live Finger Detector’ to curb SIM fraud#arynews https://t.co/ng9alT71vF — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 10, 2022

Live Finger Detection (LFD) technology is based on the analysis of dynamic and static image characteristics of the fake fingers, and how they can be distinguished from those of live fingers. With the advanced analysis algorithm to detect abnormalities in the dynamic changing patterns of fingerprint images and several static features of liveness or unnaturalness of fingers, fake fingers are clearly distinguished from live fingers.