COAS praises army shooters’ marksmanship

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the closing ceremony of 42nd Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at Jhelum Garrison as chief guest and appreciated the marksmanship of shooters of the armed forces, the military said on Monday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the mega shooting event was conducted at Army Marksmanship Unit from August 22 to October 10.

While interacting with participants, the COAS appreciated the firers for their excellent standards of marksmanship. Terming shooting skill as hallmark of a professional soldier, Gen Qamar said attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at the heart of basic military training objectives. Over 2,000 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers(Sind, Punjab), Frontier Corps and GB Scouts as well as civilians participated in the competition that comprised numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons. Chief of Air Staff (CAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu was present as a guest of honour and gave away the prizes.

In Inter Formation Competition, Mangla Corps came first followed by Bahawalpur Corps. In Civil Armed Forces(CAF) category, the trophy was won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts received the runners up trophy. In Inter Services Matches, Pakistan Army won three out of four contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) matches, while Pak Navy won the CISM Match. Pak Navy remained runners up in COAS and CNS Matches while PAF came second in CAS Match. Pakistan Army won Shotgun, Long Range and Small Bore Trophies in Open National Matches. Pakistan Navy won the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge Match while Pakistan Army secured second position.

The Biggest Military Shooting Honour ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy along with Gold Medal of ‘National Rifle Association of United Kingdom(UK)’ was awarded to Lance Naik Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of 112 Wing Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts. The President’s Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Major Ahmad Jehanzeb of Army Marksmanship Unit. The Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Small Bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Army. The ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ was awarded to Lance Naik Allah Ditta of 165 Field Regiment Artillery. Two new national records were also made during the National Level matches. Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Director General Military Training (DGMT) participated and made a new PARA National Record by scoring 150/ 150 points with eight shots Bull Hit in finals of 800 Yds Rifle Match whereas Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali Zulfiqar made New National Qualification Record by scoring 150/ 150 points with 12 shots Bull Hit in 800 Yards Rifle Match.

11 participants and faculty members of First Sniper course of Pakistan Army Sniper School (PASS) were also awarded prizes and Sniper insignias. Later, the COAS visited Jari Kas Cantt, near Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Gen Qamar inaugurated APS Jari Kas and interacted with students. The COAS also addressed officers and men at Jari Kas Cantt.