On Monday, the contingent of the Pakistan Army left for Qatar to provide security to the upcoming FIFA WC22, which is scheduled from November 21 to December 18.

The contingent consists of officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans.

Earlier, an eight-member FIFA’s training team visited Pakistan in September and imparted training to the selected army batch to provide security during the mega football event.

However, the government of Qatar had requested Pakistan a few months ago to assist it in providing security during the tournament.

The Qatari Interior ministry delegation had also visited Pakistan in August and requested Pakistan to provide troops for the security of the mega event.

Lionel Messi, who is a famous football star is reaching the end of his World Cup road. On Thursday, the Argentine icon said that next month’s tournament in Qatar will be the last of his celebrated career.

“There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time,” Messi said. “It is the last one.”

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has played four World Cups in his illustrious career, scored six goals, and provided five assists in 19 tournament appearances.

The Barcelona club legend says he feels fit and ready for Qatar.

Messi Argentina captain said: “I feel good physically, I was able to do a really good pre-season this year that I couldn’t have done last year, it was essential to start differently and come as he did it to me, with a positive mentality and a lot of enthusiasm “.

Messi’s power is just good enough to give PSG a point after Danilo’s goal. Argentina, world champions in 1978 and 1986, was drawn into Group C in Qatar alongside Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina is set to open its campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and Messi believes the Albiceleste can be considered the first to win football’s most prestigious award.

“I don’t know if we are the big favorites,” he added. “But I think Argentina are candidate because of their history, which means even more now because of how we got here.”