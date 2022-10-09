Cities glitter, embellished as Muslims celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today (Sunday) with religious zeal and fervor while renewing a pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is the observance of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which is commemorated in Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, as well as markets and government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colors, and banners bearing writings about the celebration of the religious occasion.

State and religious organizations have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programs to mark the annual event.