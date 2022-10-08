Merub Ali takes fans through her Sunday drive

The latest post of showbiz starlet Merub Ali about her ‘happy moment’ from the Sunday drive is viral on social media. On her official handle of the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor shared a new post on the feed to give her followers a ‘peek’ into her ‘happy moment’ from the ride.

The picture and video gallery captioned with “peek into a happy one direction / eminem moment,” sees the celeb vibe on popular tracks ‘Just How Fast The Night Changes’ and ‘The Real Slim Shady’ by the pop band ‘One Direction’ and rapper Eminem respectively.

Merub Ali also added a couple of golden hour selfies in the viral post, which received immense love from a million of her Instagram followers, with likes and comments from fellow 1D and Eminem fans.

Have a look at some of the top comments.

1 Direction Forever But A Directioner Now How We All Missing Zayn,Harry,Liam,Louis and Niall

Cant wait to meet you so we can drive around listening to 1D again

Night Changes !!

This song my favourite

Slim shady

Being a model and social media influencer even before her acting debut in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, Ali enjoys a huge following on her social media accounts where she often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar.

For those unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar earlier this year.