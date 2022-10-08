Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were married for 2 1/2 years?

Bollywood real-life couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been married for 2.5 years.

A spokesperson of celebrity couple said they are only celebrating the marriage on October 4th.

“Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding,” their spokesperson told Indian news agency ANI. “Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family.”

The ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actors said they formalized their union just when the coronavirus pandemic spread.

“Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another,” they mentioned.

He added: “Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”