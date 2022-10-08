Govt prepares national program for children with autism. The government has prepared the country’s first national program for children with autism and mental retardation.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel, in a statement today (Saturday), said his ministry will extend cooperation for the establishment of Autism and Mental Disorder centers in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“A state-of-the-art centre will be established in Islamabad for children suffering from Autism which will provide both education and treatment to them,” the minister added.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said legislation will also be carried out in the parliament for the protection of children with Autism and mental disorder. “A survey will be carried out in the country to collect the data of such children,” he added.

The Minister for National Health Services said the UNICEF is ready to cooperate with the government on this matter. As, Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) of UNICEF obligates Governments to take concrete measures to promote their full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Disability is part of the diversity of human experience: Functional limitations manifest in the life cycle of every one of us. The extent to which children with disabilities are able to lead happy lives depends on our own willingness to confront barriers to change.”

Abdul Qadir Patel said practical and effective measures are being taken to bring improvement in the health sector.