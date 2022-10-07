QUETTA: High-level meeting reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi. A high-level meeting with Adviser CM on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Longo in chair was held to review the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) security and other arrangements. Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Salim, DIG Quetta Azfar Mahser, DG Levies Qadir bakhsh Perkani, Shahab Azim and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and DIG Quetta gave a detailed briefing to the participants. They informed the meeting that 2,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies will be deputed in Quetta for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Saw) processions while a total of 13 processions will be taken out in 19 districts.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Home Advisor Mir Ziaullah Longo said that during 12th of Rabi ul Awal, the security of rallies and processions will be ensured and in this regard, mobile signals will be shut down from 8 am to 8 pm.

“The best facilities should be provided to the participants of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions,” he said and added that elements spreading religious hatred and extremism should be closely monitored and religious harmony, brotherhood and supremacy of law should be maintained.

Mir Zia instructed the participants of the meeting to provide alternative routes for normal traffic on the routes of the 12th Rabi ul Awal processions and to maintain the flow of traffic.