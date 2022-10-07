KP Govt to establish 10 tent hospitals in flood-hit districts. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government finalized plans for tented hospital establishment in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. UNICEF to be assisting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in establishing the tented hospitals. Official sources informed on Thursday about the finalized plans.

“All the needed stuff has been acquired. However, due to non-availability of skilled staff at local level to establish such hospitals. The authorities have sought manpower to install these makeshift hospitals,” an official said.

The floods damaged 256 healthcare facilities in Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. 56 of healthcare facilities completely vandalized by the flood waters disconnecting healthcare cover system for the local people.

According to Health Directorate sources, the reconstruction of the vandalized hospitals might take time. As a result of which temporary tent hospitals are going to establish in 10 hotspot areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

UNICEF has donated High Performance Tents that can be used for multiple purposes. Used in emergencies to meet various programmatic needs in education, health, nutrition, and child protection. However, these tents are going to be in use for health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These tent-hospitals that would cover an area of around 4000 square meters. The makeshift temporary hospitals by the government will be settling in Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and Kohistan in the first phase.

As per sources, the delivery of the tents to the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been done. However, for the installation of the tents skillful manpower is necessary, which has been demanded from the international donor. Once the installation of the tents are complete, the health care facility staff will shift to the tent-hospitals for performing duties, said the Health Directorate sources added.