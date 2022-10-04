Today’s Dollar rate to PKR – 04 October 2022

On Tuesday, the rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the local currency was being traded at Rs225.45, after gaining Rs1.84 against the greenback during intraday trading in the interbank market.

Moreover, the banks were selling US dollar at Rs225.90. In the open market, the US dollar was being traded between Rs227 to Rs229.

DATE USD (DOLLAR) PKR (PAKISTAN RUPEES) 04, Oct 2022 1 USD 225 PKR

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Monday said the government was working on the formation of a comprehensive strategy to bring the dollar price down to its actual level which was less than 200 rupees.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the value of the US dollar will be less than 200 rupees in the coming days which would be its real value.

He said internationally the dollar was getting stronger, however, in Pakistan he would bring it down to its actual level. The government is aware of the people’s suffering and assured that every promise made to the public would be met, he added.

Ishaq Dar said the government was striving hard to steer the country out of the financial crisis as it did in the past. “I am on the nerves of Imran Khan and his entire team and they know that if the country’s economy recovers, they will not get space in politics. We will end all hopes of them winning again through performance”, he maintained.

In 2016, there was a report that Pakistan would become the 18th largest economy in the world in 2030, but Imran Khan thwarted our efforts by staging a sit-in for 126 days which hampered all the development.