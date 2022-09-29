Rupee gains Rs 1.78 against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday gained Rs 1.78 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 232.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 233.90. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 230 and Rs 233 respectively. Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 3.96 and closed at Rs 221.69 against the last day’s closing of Rs 225.65. The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.60, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 247.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs 252.80. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 49 and 52 paisas to close at Rs 63.19 and Rs 61.67 respectively.