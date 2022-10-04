Rupee extends gain against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday gained Rs 1.17 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 227.28 against Rs 228.45 the previous day. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 228.5 and Rs 230.5 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.59 and closed at Rs 223.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs 221.54. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.56, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 254.75 as compared to its last closing of Rs 254.81. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 64 paisa and 33 paisa to close at Rs 61.87 and Rs 60.4881 respectively.