AIOU invites applications for tutors, resource persons

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started the e-registration of tutors/resource persons. On the special instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the university has invited applications from qualified and experienced teachers across the country to enhance the quality of open distance learning and upgrade the facilities for the students. As per the directions of the VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the e-registration of tutors/resource persons will be purely based on merit, academic qualification, and experience. A portal for e-registration has been set up and candidates who meet the criteria must register through the http://tr.aiou.edu.pk link. processing fee of Rs.1000 can be deposited in any branch of Allied Bank, United Bank, and First Women Bank. Processing fee can be deposited through Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U Paisa, Mobilink, U Bank, and Telenor Bank. There is no need to send the fee receipt to the university. Already registered tutors/resource persons can update their details at https://tutor.aiou.edu.pk, they do not need to submit any fee. According to Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, help desks have been set up in 54 regional campuses of the university to provide support and assistance to the candidates. For more details, applicants can email the Directorate of Regional Services at tr_drs@aiou.edu.pk. Or they can call on 051-9057891. The last date of e-registration is 10. October 2022.