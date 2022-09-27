HEC removes GCU VC from VCs search committee

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has taken action over the issue of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political speech at Lahore’s Government College University (GCU).

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the HEC removed GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Asghar Zaidi from the Vice Chancellor’s Search Committee for holding a political gathering at the premises.

According to HEC, Asghar Zaidi was a member of the search committee of Quaid-e-Azam University, International Islamic University, and Allama Iqbal Open University. He has now been replaced by Dr Shoaib Mir in the search committee.

According to Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, strict action will be taken against the GCU vice-chancellor.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman took notice of conducting a political program for Imran Khan at the GCU. He said it is sad to make the famous educational institution of the country a political arena. There is no room for such political activities in universities, he added.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had earlier tweeted in opposition to Imran Khan’s political gathering at the GCU and called for harsh action against the vice-chancellor.